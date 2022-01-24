If the name Jack Rogan rings recognition in you, it could be beacuse this Rochester native appeared on “The Voice” this past season. It was his blind audition with the classic “House of the Rising Sun” that caused both John Legend and Kelly Clarkson to hit their buzzers instantly. And for good reason too.
Although his career is just starting, the quality of Jack’s voice belies a quality well beyond his years. It’s enough to give you chills.
Rogan intends to play out often this spring, so if you’re looking for a good show, be sure to check him out as his gigs are announced. I recently met Jack and got to chat with him about his experience on the show and what’s happening next:
1. What inspired you to go into music?
I first started music when my older brothers taught me a handful of guitar chords at a very young age, from there I learned to play drums and violin as well. Through learning all of these instruments, I slowly realized my true passion was singing. It was always an incredible outlet for me to express myself in ways I felt I otherwise couldn’t.
I first realized my true passion for music when I began playing for my parents’ friends. I remember the first time I played for them, and I had grown adults crying because of my singing when I was only 12. Very cool feeling! The thought that I could silence a room, see the expressions on people’s faces, and impact them in a personal way really intrigued me and made me take my music more seriously.
2. Tell me about your time on “The Voice.” What was that experience like?
My experience on “The Voice” was amazing! Honestly, the best part was the friendships I made with my fellow cast members. We had a lot of downtime at our hotel, so we were all able to get really close. I learned so much from those people and made some truly amazing friends.
In relation to the production side, it was so surreal to be there. I had always dreamed of doing a show like this as a kid, and when I finally took the stage and got John and Kelly to turn, it felt like a dream. We had a lot of interviews, voice lessons, rehearsals, and training throughout the process, so I really felt prepared when performing. John was extremely helpful, encouraging, and really carried himself in a kind and humble way.
It was an experience I am so thankful for, and it really gave me confirmation that God was pushing me to pursue music on an even more serious level. It was crazy to go from singing in my bedroom to national television!
3. How did your time on the show influence your artistry?
The time on “The Voice” influenced my artistry in a couple different ways. Technically, I really felt that I grew as a musician thanks to our wonderful vocal coach, Trelawny Rose. My range and technicality grew so much during my time there, being around musicians who have similar passions, understanding, and such incredible skill, created such an inspiring environment to be around. I also was able to pick everyone’s brain on so many different topics like the business side of music, songwriting processes, and so much more.
4. What have you been working on lately?
Recently, I have been trying to write and record more music consistently. I just released a full version of my blind audition song, “House of the Rising Sun,” which I’m pretty excited about! Also trying my best to connect with local musicians :) to get my foot in the door of the local scene.
Like I said, I went from my bedroom to “The Voice,” and now I kinda have to do everything in between, which is daunting but exciting at the same time. I’m very excited for this new season of my life!
5. If you could play a show with any musician, current or past, who would it be?
Right now, I’d have to say Chris Stapleton. I have come to fall in love with his music over the course of the past couple years, and got to see him in concert over the summer. His voice gave me chills, and he just captivates his audiences in such a unique way. He is such an incredible vocalist, has a sick band, and seems like one of the most humble dudes in the industry right now. He’s definitely a huge inspiration.