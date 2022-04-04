I met Kara Fink recently at a house show my band played a month or so ago. The lineup consisted of artist friends of Barn Burner Recordings, a new studio in Rochester, and Kara and her husband, Parker Story, closed out the night with a solid set of freshly written tunes and staple covers.
Kara and Parker have played music together for a while, and this is evidenced by how smooth and solid their sound is. Their cover of “Flume” by Bon Iver has all the hallmarks of the original, but is reworked to their own style: a recipe for some of the best covers.
Kara has been booking shows all over the Finger Lakes lately, most recently performing at Peacemaker Brewing in Canandaigua for the International Women’s Day release of that brewery’s new beer. She’s just getting started too.
She plays next at New York Kitchen in Canandaigua from 6:30-9 p.m. April 22.
Here’s a look at our correspondence:
1) Was there a particular album that inspired you to pursue music?
When I was 8 years old, I thought Avril Lavigne was the coolest person on the planet. I obsessed over her album “Let Go” and decided I was going to learn to play the guitar like her (not to mention dress like her, talk like her, and emulate her in any way possible).
2) Tell me a little about your collaboration with Parker. What’s your songwriting process like?
Typically, I will write the essence of the song first. I will come up with verse, chorus, bridge, and most of the chord progressions. When I bring the song to him, I’m often looking for his artistic input and his own interpretation. Since he’s a jazz pianist, in addition to a classically trained musician, I like to present songs that have some complex elements (I’ll incorporate some colorful chords with extensions, a modulation here and there, and the occasional odd meter) because that’s what keeps him (and me) inspired and challenged. It is important to me, however, to incorporate those elements without allowing the song itself to get lost in the elements.
When Parker adds his twist, sometimes he’ll re-harmonize a progression in a way that deepens the impact of a lyrical phrase, but sometimes it might feel like we’re steering a bit too much into an “intellectual music” direction that might distract from the soul of the song. Parker is always very gracious when I decline an idea he presents (though, admittedly, I am not as gracious when the tables are turned), and he’ll sit on it and present a new idea.
3) If you could sing with another artist, from any era, who would it be?
It’s a tossup between Jacob Collier and Steffany Gretzinger. For Jacob, beyond just a prodigy and musical genius, he has broken the barriers of musical genres and has truly built a universal community of musicians across all styles of music. He is as encouraging to the artist who writes simple chord progressions and singable melodies as the artist who has their doctorate in music theory and/or performance. He understands that music ministers to the heart of listeners in a way that can’t be explained by a textbook.
For Steffany, her music has consistently moved me through all walks of life. There was an era of life when I immersed myself in worship music and worship music alone, but since then I’ve found myself listening to other genres of music more diligently than worship. However, Steffany’s music is written and performed with so much of her heart. I feel almost as though I’ve grown up with her as my mentor because of how much of her own life journey she expresses through her music and her unwavering faith in those lyrics. If I could choose one person to chat with, pray with, sing with, or even just sit with, it would be her.
4) What do you love the most about playing shows?
I love interacting with the crowd. I have a very “living-room-jams” sort of stage presence — I love chatting with the audience and making a venue feel like home for an hour or two. If the show goes well, I always leave feeling like I just hung out with my friends. When I share original music or music that means a lot to me, I feel like I’m sharing a bit of my heart with these friends.
5) Any advice for musicians just starting to perform?
Keep performing even if your show flops, or people don’t like the music you choose to sing, or the venue doesn’t want to work with you again, or your voice gives out, etc., etc., etc. Part of being a growing musician is feeling like you could have done better. Truthfully, you probably can do better.
The number of times I’ve walked away from gigs not wanting to make eye contact with anyone in the crowd and never wanting to sing again is countless. But those are the exact experiences I’ve learned from. The crowd didn’t like the majority of the set list I put together? OK, what was one song they responded well to? Choose more songs like that for the next gig. Strained your voice because you couldn’t hear yourself very through the sound system? Boost your vocals next time or communicate with the sound engineer about your needs (politely, of course).
I tend to be a person with a defeatist attitude, but I’ve realized how much I can take advantage of those less impressive moments in my musical career. I assure you, it will pay off! It takes some time, but it will be worth the effort.