GENEVA — The Smith Center for the Arts, in partnership with FLX Pride, will present three films throughout the month of June, which is known as Pride Month.
There will be an in-person screening of “Rocketman” at 7 p.m. Friday. The only way to buy tickets is through Eventbrite by way of thesmith.org.
For the other films, “CURED” and “Changing the Game,” the public can watch on their own and participate in a virtual Zoom film discussion at 7 p.m. June 25 for “Cured” and at 7 p.m. June 30 for “Changing the Game.” To RSVP to these discussions, use https://bit.ly/3gk0MoC.
“Rocketman” is the musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s, and his transformation from shy piano prodigy to international sensation.
“CURED” takes viewers inside the David vs. Goliath battle that led the American Psychiatric Association to remove homosexuality from its manual of mental illnesses in 1973. The film spotlights a diverse group of activists who achieved victory in the movement for LGBTQ equality.
The documentary “Changing the Game” gets inside the lives of three high school-aged transgender athletes. The film shows the adversity these athletes face.
Only 150 tickets will be on sale for “Rocketman.” Seats will be sold as general admission, but patrons will receive assigned seating when they arrive at the venue.