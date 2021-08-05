SODUS — The Sodus Chamber of Commerce has reimagined Harvest Fest for 2021 into three family events.
The first event will be an old-fashioned Firemen’s Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday(Aug. 7), hosted by the Sodus Fire Department.
On Aug. 28, Hogan’s Eatery, the Sodus Chamber, and the village will host an evening of music, street dancing, food, and free ice cream, starting at 6 p.m. Hogan’s will be offering a special menu, plus beer, wine, and cider. The Sodus Chamber of Commerce will be giving out free ice cream, and there will be music for dancing in the street. A portion of Main Street will be closed to traffic, and there will be picnic tables available.
The last event will be an ice cream social sponsored by the Chamber at the Sodus Library from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 25. There will be a free, make-your-own scarecrow event as well. More details will be revealed soon.
For more information, contact the Chamber at (315) 576-3818 or chamber14551@yahoo.com.