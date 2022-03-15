OVID — Live performances by South Seneca school district students have been limited the past two years because of Covid-19 restrictions.
No more.
The South Seneca Falcon Players, along with members of the music department, will perform “A Performing Arts Showcase of Possibility” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Middle/High School auditorium on Main Street.
Admission is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m.
“While much of the last two years has been about what can’t do, the ‘Showcase of Possibility’ discusses what we can do,” Director Tina Coville-Bauder said. “South Seneca students, teachers and staff have been working over the past months preparing both solo and ensemble performances in the vocal, instrumental, dance and drama categories.”
The show will be a mix of student and adult performances, along with selections by the Middle School Swing Chorus and High School Jazz Ensemble. Student visual art work will be on display too.
“We are hoping that the community really comes out to celebrate the possibilities with us,” Coville-Bauder said. “The past two years have been difficult for all of us in the arts, and it has had an effect on our programs. But rather than letting those circumstances get us down, we want to focus on the strengths and talents that we do have and give each individual performer a chance to build and grow.”
While there is no admission charge, donations to the Falcon Players Drama Club are welcome.
For more information, contact Coville-Bauder at (607) 869-9636, ext. 1250, or tbauder@southseneca.org.