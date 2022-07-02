PENN YAN — The Yates Concert Series continues July 6 with the Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band, a 17-piece jazz orchestra that specializes in the big-band hits from the 1930s through the present.
The free show starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Old Yates County Courthouse lawn at the intersection of Court and Main streets.
The Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band features the sounds of Benny Goodman, Jimmy Dorsey, Glen Miller, Stan Kenton, Count Basie, and Duke Ellington.
The band is led by one of Penn Yan’s favorite musicians, Jeff Stempien, a primary trumpet player. He is credited with starting an area ensemble of local performers, the Penn Yan Community Band — they will be featured in Yates Concert Series a few weeks down the road.
Patrons are asked to bring lawn chairs. The traditional yellow buckets will be passed around for a free-will collection that supports the summer series.
This concert is sponsored by the Loyal Order of Moose 2030 and the Douglas B. Miles Agency Inc.
Refreshments for sale on the lawn will be provided by the Living Well.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place next door in the First Baptist Church. The church offers a light, picnic-style supper for sale before the concert begins.
The Finger Lakes Chamber Orchestra will join the series July 13.