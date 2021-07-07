PENN YAN — The Yates Concert Series will hold its third performance on the Courthouse Lawn at 6:30 p.m. tonight(July 7). While the concert is free, yellow buckets will be passed around for freewill donations.
The Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band will perform. The band is made up of a 16-piece jazz orchestra from the upstate New York area and specializes in the Big Band hits from the 1930s through the present time. The set list will go back in time with the sounds of Benny Goodman, Jimmy Dorsey, Glen Miller, Stan Kenton, Count Basie, and Duke Ellington, while also exploring modern jazz classics.
Penn Yan teacher Jeff Stempien is a primary trumpet player. Stempien taught in both the middle and high schools in Penn Yan and has worked as adjunct professors at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Keuka College, as well as past choir and instrumental director at the local Methodist Church. He continues to play in various other bands as well as judge at many competitions. He is credited for starting the Penn Yan Community Band, an area band of local performers who will be a featured group at a later date for the concert series.
Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled by 1 p.m. today (July 7) and announced on local radio stations. Unvaccinated persons are required to wear face coverings and social distance, while vaccinated people do not have to follow those protocols.
The Yates History Center are the refreshment providers for this concert.