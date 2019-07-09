GENEVA — “Silly, goofy fun!” That’s how theater director Steve Duprey describes his upcoming production of “Spamalot,” which will be presented at the Smith Opera House this week.
The musical comedy is a parody of the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” It was first produced on Broadway in 2005, where it won the Tony Award for Best Musical — as well as the hearts of its audiences.
Duprey was one of those patrons enchanted by the lighthearted, “arboreously funny” ensemble, noting that after he saw it, he thought to himself, “The time is now,” referring to his decision to direct the play.
Now, 14 years later, Duprey is bringing his vision to life.
“Spamalot” is set for 8 p.m. productions Thursday and Friday, 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. next Sunday. It is one of the Geneva Theatre Guild’s summer productions.
The Guild has presented over 130 plays and musicals since it was founded in 1978. Each summer the Smith provides a venue that brings all sorts of theatrical spectacles to life.
The rich history of the building appeals to Duprey.
“I’ve always loved directing here,” he said.
Duprey suggests that audiences prepare themselves for unconventional skits that transcend the script of traditional Arthurian legends.
“The show is just fun,” he said as the main reason why people should watch it. “It is less a typical production of ‘Spamalot,’ but more an experience of the times.”
He has exercised some directorial freedom in “doing things around the show that aren’t in the show.” For example, a witch-burning scene — it didn’t make it into “Holy Grail” movie — will be performed in the lobby.
“I expect people to walk in and have a good time,” Duprey said. “It’ll be a party atmosphere.”
Before becoming enchanted with “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Duprey was an avid fan of “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” the “Holy Grail’s” predecessor, starting in high school. This presentation will be a product of many years of passion and enthusiasm, combined with long hours of casting and seven weeks of rehearsals.
“I just want them to laugh and laugh and laugh and laugh,” Duprey said of his audiences.
He expects a cheerful few days of showings, with diehard fans “ talking along with actors at moments.”
Among other productions on the horizon Duprey will direct is the fall show at Geneva High School later this year, George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.”
