GENEVA — St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy will present two recitals on Saturday, showcasing the work of their students and choirs.

At 4 p.m., SPCAA’s Ballet School will perform in the Pat Collins Black Box Theatre at the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva on Carter Road.

Breaking into song at 7:30 p.m. will be the junior, senior, and mixed adult choirs with a virtual spring sing. The group, under the direction of Wendra Trowbridge and Maryann Hamilton, will perform pieces they’ve been working on since in-person rehearsal resumed. Watch the live stream on St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SPCAA.

The St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy is a non-profit organization that has been serving the greater Geneva area with enrichment programs, lessons, and instruction in music and dance for all ages and abilities since 2005. Visit their website at stpetersarts.org

