GENEVA — St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy will present two recitals on Saturday, showcasing the work of their students and choirs.
At 4 p.m., SPCAA’s Ballet School will perform in the Pat Collins Black Box Theatre at the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva on Carter Road.
Breaking into song at 7:30 p.m. will be the junior, senior, and mixed adult choirs with a virtual spring sing. The group, under the direction of Wendra Trowbridge and Maryann Hamilton, will perform pieces they’ve been working on since in-person rehearsal resumed. Watch the live stream on St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SPCAA.