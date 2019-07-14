ROCHESTER — Spend the rest of your summer with your favorite literary characters during Storybook Summer at The Strong museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, through Aug. 30.
Listen to story readings at 1 and 2 p.m., take pictures with featured characters, and enjoy themed activities each week:
July 15 to 19: Cookie Mouse. Cozy up for a picture with the mouse featured in If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, vote for your favorite cookie flavor, play Cookie Toss, and build a house for a mouse.
July 22 to 26: Pete the Cat. Meet Pete the Cat, match Pete’s groovy buttons, and do the Cool Cat Boogie.
July 29 to Aug. 2: Skippyjon Jones. Take pictures with Skippyjon Jones, create a mask to transform into the imaginative cat, and enjoy music and dance at a lively fiesta.
Aug. 5 to 9: Fly Guy. Spend the day with Fly Guy, create your own Fly Guy friend, and buzz around the Fly Guy Fun Zone.
Aug. 12 to 16: Biscuit. Pose for pictures with the lovable puppy Biscuit. Take a plush dog on a walk and design a perfect puppy to adopt.
Aug. 19 to 23: Wild Things. Roar with a monster from Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak, journey through the Wild Thing Jungle, and create a crown just like Max.
Aug. 26 to 30: Berenstain Bears. Complete your summer by meeting a Berenstain Bear. Dress-up with bear ears and help the Bear family find their missing honey.
