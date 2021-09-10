GENEVA — Geneva Concerts will present Symphoria, the Orchestra of Central New York, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Smith Opera House.
Violinist Annelle Kazumi Gregory will perform José White Lafitte’s “Violin Concerto” in a program that will conclude with Beethoven’s turbulent 5th symphony.
“We set out this year to plan a season that is reflective of our community,” Symphoria music director Lawrence Loh said. “I’m particularly proud that our season includes many composers from a wide variety of backgrounds and cultures.”
Tickets cost $30 for adults and seniors, or $10 for full-time college students. Young children and students through 12th grade will be admitted free, as will Hobart and William Smith students with identification. Tickets are available at www.GenevaConcerts.org or at the door.
Those attending must wear face coverings and will be required to show proof of vaccination. There will be no pre-concert talk.