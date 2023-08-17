WATERLOO — Many consider Steve Curry the “Piano Man” of the Finger Lakes.
Curry has been making music in the area for six decades, starting as a young lad in Seneca Falls. Now in his mid-70s, he’s still pounding the keyboard.
Curry plays all kinds of songs, and has written hundreds of mostly instrumental compositions at the piano in the living room of his Waterloo home.
“To me, music is like a time machine,” Curry said. “When I play a song, in my mind, it takes me back to the place I was, the people I was with, and the time in my life when I first heard and learned the song.
“Music is wonderful. Of all the things we humans have created, I believe music must be at the very top.”
On his living room walls are photographs of bands he has played with during his lifetime of piano playing.
For the past 12 years, Curry has played for people dining at Geneva On The Lake on Lochland Road, a gig he loves. Some people in his audiences there have taken side trips to Geneva to hear him play the piano after they visited Niagara Falls and other locations, Curry said. He said he’s grateful for their support.
Music filled the Curry home as he was growing up. His late father, Harold F. “Pop” Curry, was a musician of note and a well-known piano instructor in Seneca Falls through the 1970s.
“My dad told me I should find a job that allowed me to work during the daytime and pursue my passion for music in the evening,” Curry said, “so that’s what I did … I was a mail carrier by day and a piano player by night.”
His late mother, Mary, also was a pianist, as well as one of the founders of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls.’When he was in high school at Mynderse Academy, Curry started a band; he has been playing in different bands for most of his life. He was never far from his piano — and still isn’t.
Curry is most content when he’s at the piano making musical memories, and he looks forward to more of those. The keys to his success remain right there in front of him.