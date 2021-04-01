GENEVA — The Smith Center for the Arts, in partnership with Geneva Reads and the Geneva Public Library, will return to in-person movie watching with a new series called “Read, Watch, Connect.” Patrons can watch the films on the Smith’s projection screen, then join the library for a variety of free virtual programming, including trivia competitions and take-and-make crafts.
The fun starts with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at 7 p.m. April 2. To learn more and buy tickets, visit thesmith.org.
The library will host a free trivia competition for true “Potterheads” April 5.
Perfect for young adult fiction and non-fiction readers, “Read, Watch, Connect” presents a slate of popular book-to-movie adaptations. Participants who attend both the Smith’s screening and the library’s free virtual event will be entered into a drawing to win the book and a set of Smith movie passes. Books for the giveaway were donated by series sponsor Geneva Reads.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” is about everyone’s favorite wizard, Harry Potter, as he discovers his magical heritage on his 11th birthday. While the film focuses on his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry starts to piece together his unknown past, including uncovering the truth of his parents’ death and the dark forces that surround it.
The film is rated PG and runs 2 hours, 39 minutes.
The second film is “Hidden Figures,” an adaptation of Margot Lee Shetterly’s book of the same name. The Smith-hosted screening will take place at 7 p.m. April 9, and the library will be hosting a take-and-make craft night, along with a discussion, April 12.
“Hidden Figures” is rated PG and runs 2 hours, 7 minutes.
“The Hunger Games” and “Love, Simon” also will be shown in the series. Dates for these films will be announced at a later time.
All tickets to the first two films are $10 for adults, $7 for students, and $5 for children 12 and younger. Because of COVID, all tickets must be purchased online at thesmith.org, and seating is limited to 100 people.
All virtual programming for these films, hosted with Geneva Public Library, is free of charge.
“Read, Watch, Connect” is part of The Smith’s ArtSmart Educational Performance Series. It was made possible by Lyons National Bank and FairGame.
Purchase contact-less concessions items for Smith events by visiting www.getnoble.com.
By purchasing tickets to Smith events, all ticket holders in a party agree to abide by The Smith Opera House’s COVID-19 policies. These policies include, but are not limited to: pre-assigned seating, wearing a face covering while at the venue, maintaining six feet physical distance between yourself and other patrons, and abiding by all signage posted at the venue. If you, or any member of your party, is feeling ill or has been in close contact with anyone with a known case of COVID-19, please stay home.
All films presented by the Smith Center for the Arts have been sponsored by Bank of the Finger Lakes.