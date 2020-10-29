GENEVA — After seven months of no live music or screenings, the Smith Center for the Arts will begin in-person events with two Halloween film classics to be shown at Smith Opera House, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m. Oct. 30 and “Ghostbusters” at 2 p.m. Oct. 31.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a cult classic from 1975 featuring the story of an “ordinary” couple and an unforgettable night at the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist from the planet Transexual, Transylvania. Tickets to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are $15 plus additional fees, and include a Rocky Horror Goody Prop Bag. Doors open at 8 pm. Costumes are encouraged.
In “Ghostbusters,” Bill Murray heads up a team of down-on-their-luck paranormal investigators who battle mischievous ghouls in order to save New York City from complete destruction. “Ghostbusters” tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Doors open at 1 pm. Again, costumes are encouraged.
Tickets must be purchased online at thesmith.org, and seating is limited to 50 people. There will be no tickets sold at the door. Assigned seating will be conducted upon arrival.
Visit to www.getnoble.com to download the app onto your smartphone and purchase contactless items at Smith events.
“We are implementing safety precautions including limiting the number of people in the theatre and pushing all ticket purchasing to online, in advance,” Smith Center for the Arts Executive Director Susie Monagan said. “As long as Ontario County’s COVID case numbers stay under control, we will be scheduling films through the end of the year.”
By purchasing tickets to Smith events, all ticket holders in a party agree to abide by the Smith’s COVID-19 policies. These policies include, but are not limited to: pre-assigned seating, wearing a face covering while at the venue, maintaining six feet physical distance between yourself and other patrons, and abiding by all signage posted at the venue. If you, or any member of your party, is feeling ill or has been in close contact with anyone with a known case of COVID-19, stay home.
All films presented by the Smith Center for the Arts are sponsored by Bank of the Finger Lakes. For more information visit www.thesmith.org.