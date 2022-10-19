GENEVA — The box office for the Geneva Theatre Guild flourished during this summer’s adult production of “Cabaret,” as well as the Youth Guild production of “Once Upon a Mattress” — both boasting sold-out runs that had audiences raving and equally ecstatic as it marked a triumphant return to theater and relief for a sense of normalcy.
The Guild is now looking ahead to its next production, an original, straight play, “Women of a Certain Age,” that was conceived, written and directed by local artist Steve Duprey. The question has now become, how does the Guild effectively draw our audiences that are so loyal to our musical endeavors to see a brand-new, straight play that perhaps doesn’t have the comfortable familiarity of the razzle-dazzle spectacle which has now become the definition for musicals in America?
The answer begins with another question. Why produce straight plays at all? We must consider a few vital things.
First, there are many artists involved in every production, not just the ever-holy musical, and a great deal of effort is delicately put forth. Directors, actors, playwrights, scenic designers, lighting designers, sound engineers, stage crew — to name just a few — are among the large number of people who work tirelessly for weeks and months to bring you an evening of entertainment that is summed up in a few, short hours. It’s easy to forget the vast amount of planning and time that go into each and every production, regardless of whether there is song and dance incorporated. The absence of song and dance does not make a particular piece of work less than, but simply lends more space to explore other avenues which a music-filled piece may not necessarily allow for.
In addition, a successful run of a play can also often lend legitimacy to the future endeavors of these very artists. Theater is an ever-evolving game, and our talented artists work diligently to make their next project more fulfilling and meaningful than the last — a search for the Holy Grail, if you will.
Another aspect to consider is what a play can bring to the table vs. a musical. There has been a recent resurgence of plays, especially on Broadway, because people are desperate to investigate how to live in an age of turmoil, how to understand ourselves and one another better, as well as how to unite and come together. The theater, and plays especially, directly address this issue. A straight play is reliant on people and words coming together to share perspectives, viewpoints and frankly for people to find a sense of community. There is such a need in our society for catharsis and escapism, but also understanding of our fellow human, and theater provides just that.
We are fortunate to have a vast canvas to utilize and share, that can simultaneously touch your heart and gut your core, or perhaps engage your intellect and/or see a different perspective than our own. Or, how about the complete opposite direction for an evening of simple fun and laughter? There is something incredibly powerful about being able to share a moment of hilarity with a roomful of people that, for at least that single moment, unites you all in a way that few other mediums allow. Theater reminds us that we are not alone, a sentiment that I implore you to consider.
The Finger Lakes is rich in community theater. We are so very lucky. There is no shortage of beautiful work that is being offered, not only from the Geneva Theatre Guild, but also Theatre444, Seneca Community Players, Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre and PYTCo, just to name a few.
Duprey’s “Women of a Certain Age” is up next. It’s a play that will have you laughing, crying happy tears and celebrating the joy that is theater. It is simply a work that you will not want to miss.