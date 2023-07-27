“Godspell” was first performed in 1971. It was, remarkably, a student project, but the original conceit — a loosely framed retelling of parables and the passion from the christian Gospel of Mathew — remains compelling. It’s been restaged countless times, and its particular structure allows for lots of variation among these iterations.
The structure of the musical is simple. In the first act, the troupe of rainbow-costumed characters act out a series of parables under the leadership of Jesus (Connor Hibbard). These are almost wholly lighthearted and are bookended by musical numbers by Stephen Schwartz (who later composed the music and lyrics for “Wicked”). The second act flows more as a story, focusing on the story of the crucifixion and told through both spoken word and song.
The storytelling can be fun. As the cast moves about the stage, we see them alternately constrained by the space or exploring its geometry. Steve Duprey, who is directing the production for Geneva Theatre Guild, is not afraid to allow the actors some room to find and improvise small, fun ways of using this geometry, the props, and found moments for comedic effect. Duprey also mixes up the larger ways that the stories are presented.
Sometimes, they’re straightforwardly mimed by the cast and sometimes they are presented in pop culture clothes — like in the guise of “Harry Potter” or “Star Wars.” “Godspell” can be truly goofy, but the thing that keeps this version sweet, rather than saccharine, is the earnestness of the cast. Not an easy thing.
Still, after seeing the show, most people are not recounting the parables. Instead, they’re singing the songs. Many will recognize “Day by Day”, a perpetual pleaser and, frankly, a great piece of songwriting. Em Miracle and the cast do a nice job with this, as it deserves.
I would also highlight Abigail Reagan and Kimberly Pantoliano in “By My Side” in the second act. Alec Richardson deserves kudos for his work throughout the show as John the Baptist and Judas. Richardson, Hibbard, and the cast enact a vaudeville routine, choreographed by Lauren Calvo Evans, complete with canes, straw boaters, and a flicker effect (lighting design by Kate Duprey) evoking antique film projection in “All for the Best.”
Jesus is a tough role to take on in any production, lighthearted or deadly serious. In the first act, it is perhaps difficult to not just seem like a wise older sibling. It’s only in the second act that Hibbard begins to bring some of the complexity to the role.
The structural flexibility of the show also hides a deceptive complexity that Duprey’s staging highlights.
While “Godspell” can seem a simple, upbeat, sometimes clownish retelling of these ancient stories, it can also unearth tensions around the construction of community. This is particularly evident in the set design. A tall, broad, chain-link fence forms a forcible boundary across the back of the stage, creating areas of inclusion and exclusion. We dimly see the musicians in that forbidden space (a three-person band who admirably help tell the story), but our ability to see beyond the fence is limited. The rest of society might be on the other side. Luckily for the audience, we are on the side of inclusion and are made to understand that we are part of the story as the cast moves through and even actively invites the audience to join them on stage at the end of act one.
The set also evokes a construction site, with tools and lumber that the cast reconfigure to construct and deconstruct space to suit their purpose. Here, the show’s conceit of the need for community building continues, but sometimes these materials also show that this community carpentry is vulnerable to deconstruction if not protected by the group.
The fence, the set, and the entire story of the show evoke the fact that the tension between exclusion and inclusion, us vs. them, has been part of the human story for more than 2,000 years. We can choose community or we can choose to put people on the other side of the fence. “Godspell” tells us that we should choose community