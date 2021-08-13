WATERLOO — Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: the March sisters, teenagers living with their mother in modest circumstances in New England during the Civil War while the father, a minister, is off working with the troops. Who doesn’t know about those girls? Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women” is a story that has reverberated through the ages over and over again in movies and TV series.
Now it comes to life as a musical staged by a capable cast of accomplished singing actors assembled by director Deb Bly for Seneca Community Players and performed in quaint Fatzinger Hall atop the Waterloo Library and Historical Society at 31 East Williams St. in Waterloo.
Fatzinger Hall is an ideal setting for this production. Anyone who has read the book knows that much of its action takes place in the garret of the March home, where Jo — second-oldest of the girls and a writer wannabe — creates wild stories and stages imaginative theatrical productions with her sisters. The open beams, high sloped ceilings and authentic 1880-era period decoration of the hall is reminiscent of an old attic, or garret. It’s an intimate space with a small stage that works just fine for this show.
From the start, it’s clear that this cast is a group of people who have bonded as friends during their rehearsal period. And boy, can they sing! The harmonies in group numbers are sublime. Solo numbers are rendered with effective drama. Musically, it’s a really good effort. The small pit band directed by Cheryl Muller gets it just right, not overpowering the voices.
The problem, if there is one, is with the music itself. While the songs work to help move the plot along and aid in character development, there isn’t a single tune you will find yourself humming on the way home. The songs are, well, meh: not great, not awful. Just meh. Not every great book really needs to become a musical.
But the acting is very good. In particular, Marley Mars — a singer and songwriter — is just right as Jo, the feisty, independent sister who wants a career and adventures and no thank you, no husband, in an era that frowned on a woman exhibiting such atrocious behavior. Her facial expressions, body language, singing voice — it all works, and very well.
Megan Kreuser is a believable Meg, the eldest sister, and Gemini Zajac shines as Amy, the bratty youngest who gets to go to Europe with demanding Aunt March and comes home to marry the aristocratic guy next door, Laurie Laurence, played by Damon Fletcher. There’s visible chemistry on stage when he and Jo, who becomes his trusted friend, sing their first duet, and that chemistry lingers throughout the production.
Anyone familiar with “Little Women” knows that Beth, the second youngest, is a shy girl in delicate health who tragically succumbs in the course of the novel. Julianna Bachman doesn’t seem quite sickly enough to be that Beth, but the part seems to have been written to give her more zest than the book character has. So given that caveat, the actor does a good job with her material. It’s her first time working with SCP, and she’ll no doubt be back in another production sometime.
An impressive array of acting credentials help the rest of the cast create a strong ensemble: Stuart Sewell as Mr. Laurence; Wendy Varrichio-Fletcher as Aunt March; Chamberlain Bauder as John Brooke; and Mason Boyd as Professor Bhaer, the older man Jo eventually marries.
Condensing the highlights of a long novel into a stage show of reasonable length naturally requires some chopping and rearranging of the plot. Reading the novel would be helpful to anyone seeing this show, filling in some gaps that aren’t fully explained in two acts. But there’s enough detail revealed in the book and the score to make it all plausible for anyone who hasn’t had the great pleasure of discovering why “Little Women” is an ageless story worth reading and rereading again and again.
Director Bly had hoped to stage this production as part of a planned series of 2020 celebrations marking the centennial of passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the vote. We all know what happened to pretty much everything last year. But Bly and SCP didn’t give up, and it’s a good thing they didn’t. This version of “Little Women” is most definitely worth the price of admission.