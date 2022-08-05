GENEVA — In a fully immersive production of the now 50-year-old Kander & Ebb classic, “Cabaret” still packs a punch with its peek-behind-the-curtain look at pre-World War II Berlin and the seedy counterculture of the 1930s.
Directed by Sean Britton-Milligan, the well-worn story of Sally Bowles and Clifford Bradshaw gets a new charge from both its young cast and the mid-floor, cabaret-style set designed by Marshall Pope, the stage of which is surrounded on all sides by café tables, each equipped with a dark-shaded lamp and period telephone. Haze, along with bold, saturated, brooding lighting designed by Brodie McPherson, highlights the ominous tone set by Britton-Milligan.
It’s hard to escape the influence of Sam Mendes’ 1993 Donmar Warehouse production that later transferred to Broadway, and this production is no different. You’ll be greeted at the door by eager Kit Kat Club workers who will lead you to your table, all the while flirting in almost-flawless German dialects. The costumes, designed by Jennifer Diana, exist in a kind of “Fosse-wash,” showing plenty of skin and would look just as at home in modern productions of “Pippin,” “Chicago” or “Sweet Charity.” Lauren Cook’s non-replica choreography is driving and insistent, with a percussive thru-line where the rhythmic slamming of chairs in one number gives way to a Leni Riefenstahl-esque goose-stepping kick line in another. This, along with Britton-Milligan’s detail-oriented direction, brings the rise of tension to the forefront of the piece.
The only place where this causes any issue is in Kaitlin Kremer’s act one performance as Frau Schneider. In it, Kremer’s Schneider seems a tad thunderstruck where she should be frank and pragmatic, terrified when she should be in awe of Herr Shultz’s (played sweetly and safely by Melvin Madera) obvious love for her. By act two we understand why, as her gorgeous vocals give way to chokes and sobs during “What Would You Do?” This is what she came here to do and it is deeply moving.
Actor Alex Calvo’s near carbon-copy of Alan Cumming’s performance as the Emcee is equal parts bewitching and brutal. Cliff, the semi-autobiographical self-insert of Christopher Isherwood who wrote “Goodbye to Berlin” on which the play is based, is played remarkably by Connor Hibbard, who keenly accesses all of the sweetness and vulnerability we expect from the character without letting him become a doormat. We see his light slowly dim as he moves from rapture to disgust with the world around him. Hibbard can and should play this role again in his 30s.
It is an extremely difficult challenge to put the role of Sally Bowles into the hands of an actor as young and beautiful as Julia McCormack. We worry she won’t get the “time is running out” desperation that Sally needs to have. Luckily, McCormack is more than up to the challenge, imbuing Sally with brashness, playfulness, clumsiness, and at times sheer rage. Her voice is beautiful, but she doesn’t rest on that at the expense of the moment. For example, the somewhat wander-y “Maybe This Time” is expressive and warm, while her “Cabaret” is broken, lost, and cold, deliciously shrieked at the audience.
The Band, directed by Casey Castner, rounds out the lively, iconic John Kander music. Other notable standouts in the cast are Tim Ross’ Herr Ludwig, and the hilarious Allie Smith as Fraulein Kost.
If you are in the Finger Lakes Region for the run of the show, “Cabaret” directed by Sean Britton-Milligan is a must-see!