A two-act comedy with a bit of a dark twist in the plot is the first offering of the 51st season of Seneca Community Players.
“The Foreigner,” by playwright Larry Shue, is described as a comedy, with a bunch of characters that are primarily caricatures. It debuted in an off-Broadway theater in November 1984 and eventually won two Obies and two Outer Critics Circle Awards.
But it’s doubtful that audiences in 1984 would have found in this play the same somewhat sobering references to contemporary society that show up in a 2022 production.
For the most part, it’s a funny play based on an old formula: oddball misfit guy becomes a stronger, braver, more interesting person as the result of his interaction with the other characters in a small group in confined circumstances. In this case, it’s a bunch of people staying in a down-at-the-heels Southern farmhouse owned and operated as a guesthouse by a poor, big-hearted widow, Betty Meeks (played by Maggie Turner-Read).
All is just fine until things take an ugly turn when a nasty character, Owen Musser (Jason Hurdle) reveals a streak of racism that summons his friends in the Ku Klux Klan to invade the farmhouse and create a bit of chaos. Of course, all’s well in the end, but the sentiments expressed by Owen and later by another character, Rev. David Marshall (Seth Kennedy), are painfully familiar to anybody who follows the current rise of White supremacist groups and racist ideologies across our troubled nation today.
Don’t let that disturbing development keep you from going to see this show, though. Go for the casting, the timing, the costumes, the set, the whole picture. You won’t be sorry.
There are only seven characters — five men and two women — and this cast has done its work. These are experienced actors who obviously like working together and seem very comfortable on stage. Facial expressions, body language, small and large gestures, posturing, diction — this is really good stuff.
While all the characters are well-acted, a few stand out. One is Turner-Read’s Betty, a woman who is nobody’s fool despite her difficult circumstances. Another is Eric Jansen’s portrayal of Charlie Baker, the guy known as “the foreigner.” Jansen is just wonderful in this role, which requires him to use every bit of his considerable acting skill as he morphs from a shy introvert to a staunch hero figure. He’s really delightful to watch.
And his breakfast scene with another outstanding actor, Cameron Darkes-Burkey as Ellard Simms, is worth the price of admission all by itself. It’s laugh-out-loud hilarious.
Chadwick “Chad” Meyer as Froggy LeSeuer and Kaylee Millerd as Catherine Simms round out this fine cast.