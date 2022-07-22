GENEVA — Geneva can be proud that Geneva Light Opera (GLO) has the rare privilege this week of mounting an undoubted masterpiece at our own Smith Opera House.
There are daunting reasons why the Metropolitan Opera hasn’t scheduled an “Abduction From The Seraglio” on its boards for almost a decade. Although audiences and critics alike long have agreed on the excellence of this opera and its stature as the first mature masterpiece Mozart produced on the lyric stage, its rarity in even the most resourceful houses is due to its terrifying vocal gymnastics, distributed among as many as four of its principals. Other Mozart operas, also with more than four principal roles, still don’t spread out the toughest vocal gymnastics among as many as four parts, instead restricting the most demanding writing to perhaps two or three of the principals at most. So, bringing together as many as four artists ready to tackle such writing is already unusual enough to account for the rarity of this opera on even the greatest stages.
For the demanding bass role of the sadistic Osmin with its huge scales and trills, we have the irresistibly demented Valerian Ruminski of the Metropolitan Opera. For the equally demanding soprano role of Constanze, GLO welcomes the return of soprano Alexis Olinyk, whose Donna Anna, Rosalinde and Fiordiligi proved so memorable here. Her lover Belmonte is tenor Michael Anderson. He and Constanze are aided by the faithful Blonde and Pedrillo of soprano Michelle Seipel and tenor Andres Lasaga. The central spoken role of the Pasha Selim is played by Brian Keith Johnson.
Stage director Steve Vaughan and conductor Eric Mahl bring this masterpiece back to life for its first public performance in New York state in six years. Costumes are by Paige Waldron of the Rochester City Ballet and we have the famous Sormani Studio backdrops of the Stivanello Co. All the spoken dialogue is given in English, and the music is sung in the original German with English supertitles.
Premiered in 1782, “Abduction From The Seraglio” reflects the fascination of its day in all things Turkish. With an ostensibly forbidding depiction of Turkey’s Islamic customs, all’s not quite what it seems to European travelers initially repelled by unfamiliar mores in a foreign land. With heart, abiding warmth — and raucous good humor — Mozart infuses this journey of distrust, discovery and redemption with all the beauty and sparkle of his greatest music. You are invited to voyage along with Mozart and our fine artists on this journey into the beauties and paradoxes of the human heart. A work that occasionally reflects a surprisingly modern sensibility, “Abduction From The Seraglio” is that rare sort of piece that, with all its earmarks of a bygone era, affirms the simple truth that the essence of the human animal remains gloriously the same in every age and every culture.
To learn what happens to these characters on their journey, come into the Smith Opera House’s fittingly Moorish décor, with its overhead stars and the hand-painted backdrops from Milan. Only two performances remain: Saturday and Sunday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m. each day. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $20 for patrons younger than 30, and free for children in grades K-12. Premium tickets are $100.00, or $150 for couples, and include reserved seating and an artists’ reception during the second intermission.
Doors open a half-hour before curtain time. Masks are strongly encouraged but not required.
A recorded live-stream of the opening night performance is available for $35 at https://bit.ly/3zld8rk.