If you’re going to write a realistic play about women who have been around the block a few times, it helps to be married to one — and to be a good listener when she’s hanging loose with some of her women friends.
Steve Duprey checks these boxes. He paid attention to his wife and some of her girlfriends when they were talking at a dinner a few months ago, and that inspired him to write a two-act play that is being premiered this weekend as a Geneva Theatre Guild production, with Duprey directing his own work. Ellie Stearns is the producer.
“Women of a Certain Age” is the result of Duprey’s observation and imagination, and it’s a hoot. Really. This is a very funny and very fun play. It helps that Duprey’s wife and the other three women in the cast are all good friends in real life, each with extensive stage and production experience at the community level. Mary Cook, Deb Hodgeman and Joanne Saracino join Cindy Duprey as a hilarious and true-to-life foursome who are really pretty much playing themselves. They’re all women of, well, a certain age, not younger actresses trying to act like their own mothers. So the warts-and-all portrayals are realistic and absolutely delightful.
Without revealing much of the plot, it can be said that these four characters interact with the bluntness and honesty that tends to bubble to the surface as women age. Their language is sometimes a bit foul, but it’s the way girlfriends often talk together when nobody is around to eavesdrop. The lines Duprey has written for them are so true to life that it’s unlikely that any of the four women on stage felt reluctant to memorize and speak them.
The genuine affection and mutual concern that the four have among themselves is obvious as they enact scenes of sisterhood that will have women in the audience nodding in recognition, laughing hard at certain lines and scenes, and even sniffling a bit through a few of the more tender moments. Any man who has really been listening to the women in his life should find this rather familiar.
There are some gloriously funny moments in this play. Watch for the bits that involve trying to get a cell phone connection in the remote location of the cabin. The few moments of potty humor aren’t likely to offend anyone — it’s all just a fact of life for women.
Kiefer Schenk adds a bit of spice just where it’s needed in one oddball scene that is perhaps the only weak spot in the script. It’s a goofy interlude that might take a bit of reworking. But that could happen. In his director’s note, Duprey says his play is still a workshop enterprise and may be revised based on audience feedback and his and the players’ own observations.
This ensemble cast does a wonderful job with a play that deserves a long life somewhere. It’s too good to just have four performances in a high school auditorium.
One interesting note about the appealing set, a cabin interior that looks mighty inviting: the paintings on the walls are all originals by Steve Duprey, an artist and playwright who lives in Phelps. The pictures will be for sale after the show ends, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Geneva Theatre Guild.