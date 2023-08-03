GENEVA — Theatre444 will perform the musical “Alice by Heart” five times during the upcoming Rochester Fringe Festival.
All performances will happen on the JCC Center Stage, Hart Theatre, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. They are scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 12 and 13, 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18, 9 p.m. Sept 22, and 4:30 p.m. Sept 23.
Tickets are on sale, and more information available, at rochesterfringe.com.
“Alice by Heart” is recommended for audiences aged 13 and older.
From Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of “Spring Awakening,” and co-written by Jessie Nelson, (waitress) Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice’s Madcap Adventures in Wonderland. In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend, Alfred, are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.
As they travel through the tale, Alice by Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world-premiere musical encourages us to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest times.
Alice by Heart is the Geneva-based Theatre444’s premiere Fringe Festival Performance. Alice by Heart is a restricted title, and Theatre444 has been given exclusive permission from its authors to perform it.
“I never would have believed that we would book a show this exciting for the Rochester Fringe Festival,” said Pam Rapoza, artistic director of Theatre444. “We are thrilled and honored to bring this beautiful story to new audiences.”
The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York state. Since the festival’s inception in 2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and international artists, from emerging to superstars.