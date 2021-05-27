GENEVA — Theatre444 will present the Finger Lakes premiere of “Nunsense A-Men!” for in-person and livestream viewing.
“Nunsense” features book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin. Join the “Little Sisters of Hoboken” — what’s left of them, that is — for a haphazard variety show to raise emergency funds for the convent. After a bad batch of Sister Julia-Child of God’s vichyssoise killed off 52 of the nuns, the survivors emptied the coffers to bury the deceased but ran out of cash before the last few bodies could be laid to rest. Will their prayers be answered before the health department discovers their secret?
“Nunsense” has been shown worldwide for over 30 years. It’s the second-longest-running Off-Broadway show in history.
Company member Peter Saracino of Geneva will star as Mother Superior and RJ Rapoza of Geneva will act as Mother Superior’s second in command, Sister Mary Hubert. Damon Fletcher of Seneca Falls plays Sister Mary Amnesia who cannot remember who she really is because a crucifix fell on her head. The cast is rounded out by Greg Maddock of Macedon as Nun Ballerina Sister Mary Leo, and Patrick Fegley of Clifton Springs as nuisance Sister Robert Anne.
The group is lead by award-winning artistic director Pam Rapoza and vocal director Meredith Beckley. Garrett Coons serves as technical director, with camera production by Kathy Collins. Richelle Coons serves as stage manager and lightboard operator John William Lipker round out the crew. The pit band includes Annie Bachman on piano and Kevin Goodman on drums.
Thirty-five seats will be available in the theater each of the production’s four showings. Proof of vaccination and face coverings are required for in-person attendance.
Performances are set for 8 p.m. June 3-5 and 2 p.m. June 6. All performances will be livestreamed from Fatzinger Hall at the Waterloo Library and Historical Society. Purchase tickets at www.theatre444.com.
For more information on Theatre444, visit www.facebook.com/theatre444 and like their page.