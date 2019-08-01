TYRE — One of the top-selling bands during the Woodstock era is coming to del Lago Resort & Casino later this year.
Three Dog Night will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 19 inside The Vine, del Lago’s entertainment venue. Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale at noon Friday at the del Lago box office, by calling the box office at (315) 946-1695, or by visiting dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
“Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One” are just some of the band’s most notable hits. From 1969-74, no group achieved more Top 10 hits. Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three No. 1 singles, 11 Top 10s, 18 straight Top 20s, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs.
Patrons attending performances at The Vine must be 21 or older.
