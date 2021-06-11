TYRE — Comedian Nikki Glaser will be the first live act at The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino’s entertainment venue, in more than a year, and tickets for her show went on sale today.
“One Night with Nikki Glaser is scheduled for July 10. Tickets, which start at $20, can be purchased at https://dellagoresort.com/entertainment/#upcoming-events. Guests must be 21 to attend shows at The Vine.
Glaser, considered one of the funniest female voices in comedy, is the host of three podcasts and has been a fixture on many Comedy Central’s celebrity roasts.
Those attending her performance must be vaccinated fully and be at least 14 days beyond their second Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 shots or single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Proof of vaccination — either a card or the New York State Excelsior Pass on a smartphone — is required.
As of now, the Glaser show is the only one at The Vine requiring full vaccination, although that is subject to change.
Tickets are on sale for upcoming performances and rescheduled shows, including:
• Aug. 6 — Grand Funk Railroad.
• Sept. 11 — Johnny Rivers.
• Sept. 18 — Hairball.
• Oct. 1 — Petty Fest VIII.
• Oct. 2 — Styx.
• Oct. 8 — Michael Carbonaro Live!
• Oct. 9 — Little River Band.
• Oct. 16 — Trace Adkins.
• Oct. 30 — Colt Ford.
• Nov. 19 — The Clairvoyants.
• Dec. 4 — Winger.
• Dec. 11 — Sara Evans.
• April 2, 2022 — Tracy Morgan No Disrespect.
• June 10-11, 2022 — Jay Leno.