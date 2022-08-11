CANANDAIGUA — When Tim Reynolds picks up an acoustic guitar Saturday on Lincoln Hill Farms’ intimate stage, he thinks it’s going to be sort of like playing in a big room in his home in North Carolina.
“I have a music room, but I like playing (acoustic) guitar in the living room because it’s big and it has a wood floor,” Reynolds said in a phone interview Tuesday in anticipation of his show at Lincoln Hill Farm’s BrewFest 2022 Aug. 13.
Reynolds is lead guitarist for the enormously popular Dave Matthews Band and the headliner for the Canandaigua event. It is a solo show; it will just be Reynolds and his acoustic guitars.
Now 64, Reynolds has been playing music since he was a child in the Midwest, after being an Army brat (He was born in West Germany). He said he started with piano and after his uncle taught him to play guitar and his older siblings snuck Beatles’ albums into the house, his reach into the music world exploded.
Because his parents were uber-religious, he was allowed only to play church music at first. But as he was exposed to more what he called “cool” sounds, he said he made the bass his own, and he couldn’t wait for the day when he could play what he wanted.
What that eventually morphed into, besides guitar, bass and piano (on which he said he can only play uncomplicated pieces), includes sitar, drums, violin, bass, ethnic percussive instruments, solo djembe, harp, among other instruments
He doesn’t do a lot of gigs without Matthews, with whom he’s been performing in one form or another since the early 1990s. The two met when Reynolds was in his own band, TR3, and Matthews was a bartender in Charlottesville, Va. Reynolds helped Matthews put together the original Dave Matthews Band, played with them on and off until officially becoming a band member himself in 2008.
Most recently, Reynolds and Matthews were at CMAC July 17.
“It’s a totally different show,” he said about the acoustic performance he will give at Brewfest. “At the big shows, everybody knows every song ... at these solo shows, I need to do acoustic, to practice that, just me and the strings.
“I mostly just do the music, I stick to that,” he said, noting that Matthews is more of a talker, and a singer, than he is. “I have a kind of soft voice.”
Still, he said, he has a good connection with listeners when he plays alone.
“I like small places because you can see the whole room,” he said. “And it’s a different pull with the audience. It’s just me and them. I make it good.”
Reynolds said his acoustic show does not reach the “raging high energy” of the show with Matthews and the rest of DMB. He said he doesn’t want to do acoustic too loud because then “it’s not mellow; too loud, well it doesn’t sound sweet.”
He didn’t talk about specific songs that he would play, but some may come from things he’s been working on since the pandemic. He and his wife took some down time to hang out at the beach, but he also created new music, explored new technology, and collaborated with old friends. He released his first digital download, the ethereal “Venus Transit” (July 2020) along with a goldmine of mostly original music videos on his YouTube page, including a few covers such as his interpretation of Bach’s Cello Suite in G and Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes.” There are other things in the works as well, as far as recordings. What’s up next after BrewFest are a couple of shows in Florida with Matthews that were missed because of covid issues, and then at Farm Aid on Sept. 24 in Raleigh, N.C. With Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp, Matthews is one of the organization’s board members. Reynolds said he plays, but he’s not as involved as Matthews.
“But it’s good to be part of it, and yeah the album we did ‘Songs for Tibet,’ it’s good when you can be part of something bigger,” he said, noting the album to support Tibet and Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso and to underline the human rights violations allegedly committed against Tibet.
Although the pandemic halted Reynolds’ busy schedule as lead guitarist for the Dave Matthews Band, it gave him the gift of time and space to create new music, explore new technology, dig deep into his vault, and reconnect and collaborate with old friends. He had a great time collaborating with his long-time friend and fellow musician, Mike Sokolowski, on their upcoming album, “Soul Pilgrimage.”
The show Saturday comes after a short break from DMB, where Reynolds was able to spend a few days at home.
“It’s supposed to be a break, but you know, you wind up doing other things,” he said. “But I still play music every day.”