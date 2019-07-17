TYRE — The Vine continues to add big names to its fall entertainment schedule.
Chubby Checker & The Wildcats, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will perform on consecutive nights at del Lago Resort & Casino later this year. The Chubby Checker show is slated for Oct. 11, while Trombone Shorty takes The Vine’s stage Oct. 12. Both shows begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday at noon. Buy them by stopping at The Vine’s box office in the casino, by calling (315) 946-1695, or by visiting dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
New Orleans native Troy Andrews is the front man for Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, a band that combines funk, rock, jazz and hip-hop. Andrews began his career as a bandleader at the age of 6 and spent his teen years playing with various brass bands throughout New Orleans and touring worldwide with Lenny Kravitz.
Trombone Shorty released its most recent album, “Parking Lot Symphony,” in 2017. The band’s 2011 album, “For True,” topped Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz chart for 12 weeks.
The night before the Trombone Shorty show, the man who revolutionized popular culture in a mere 2 minutes, 42 seconds performs at The Vine. When he appeared on “American Bandstand” in 1960 and performed “The Twist,” Checker ushered in the dawn of a new era in rock-and-roll. According to Billboard, Checker remains the only artist to have a single go to No. 1 twice, and he was awarded the first Platinum Single and the first Rock Grammy.
