WATERLOO — This summer, the village of Waterloo will host a series of concerts as part of a fundraiser for the new Purple Heart Wall of Honor memorial.
The first summer concert is set for 2-5 p.m. June 27 at LaFayette Park. Cool Club and the Lipker sisters will perform. It’s recommended attendees bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the show.
A chicken barbecue will happen in conjunction with the concert, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All raffle and donation proceeds will go toward maintenance of the Wall of Honor.
The event itself is free to attend.
Information on further dates for the summer concert series are expected soon.