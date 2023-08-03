WATERLOO — The Waterloo Library Players, a teen and ’tween group at the Waterloo Library & Historical Society, will present “Alice in Wonderland the Musical” three times, beginning Friday.
The production, which is being directed by Krista Serrett, will take the curtain at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, inside newly renovated Fatzinger Hall at the Waterloo Library & Historical Society.
General admission is $10. Children ages 4-12 pay $5. All tickets can be purchased at the door.
“Alice in Wonderland the Musical” is a retelling of the classic tale. Lewis Carroll needs to write the script for his beloved book, and it is now the night before it is due. Using his niece, Alice, other family, friends and house staff, they find a way to act out the show for him.
The Waterloo Library Players have worked diligently on making this show happen since January. They’ve learned how to sew their own costumes, build and paint sets, make their props and do their own hair and makeup. The lights and sound are produced by local students, also, and Assistant Director Julianna Struzik and Choreographer Amelia Burm are recent Waterloo High School graduates.
There will be raffle tickets available for purchase during the shows and online at givebutter.com/hBQtGb. Items include a Mackenzie Childs Parchment Check Vase valued at over $250, a fun.com Alice-themed basket that includes funko pops, and special props used during the show.
Mackenzie Childs vase tickets are $10 each. All other baskets tickets are $2 each or three for $5.
To find out more about this and other events hosted by the Waterloo Library & Historical Society, call 315-539-3313, email waterloolib@gmail.com, or find the WLHS on Facebook.