WALWORTH — Throughout 2023, folks in Wayne County are celebrating the 200th birthday of their county with various events, one of the largest of which was held on May 13.
More than 500 people packed the Ballroom at Carey Lake for the the Wayne County Bicentennial Gala, which included historic displays from each of the county’s towns, a slide show, a talk by Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne (portrayed by Ron Holdraker), live music, dancing, and a buffet dinner. Many of the attendees wore period clothes.
Television personality John Kucko of Kucko Digital and WROC-TV also presented a slide show of color photos he has taken from around the county, including the Sodus Bay lighthouse, several trains, and barns.
The Gala concluded with a giant fireworks display.