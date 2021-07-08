NEWARK — The Wayne County Historical Society is hosting a museum open house Saturday(July 10) to welcome its new executive director, announce its summer hours, and unveil new and improved exhibits in the Carriage House.
Admission to the open house is free. Guests will be able to explore all three levels of the museum and jail, as well as the two stories in the Carriage House. In the Carriage House, guests will be able to experience a brand-new display as the WCHS finishes up their new St. Peter Exhibit.
The St. Peter is a three-masted, 136-foot-long schooner that shipwrecked in Lake Ontario near the hamlet of Pultneyville. The ship sank during a storm on Oct. 27, 1898, while carrying coal from Oswego. All hands on the ship died in the wreckage except for the captain. Today, the schooner sits at the bottom of Lake Ontario and attracts researchers and divers from across the country.
Also Saturday, the historical society will introduce Executive Director Rhea Hayes. Hayes, who succeeded the late Larry Ann Evans, has worked in that role since April 1.
Refreshments will be available. Donations to the historical society are welcomed.
For more information, call the Museum of Wayne County History at (315) 946-4943 or email info@waynehistory.org. Sign up for museum news and updates at www.waynehistory.org.