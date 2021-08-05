PENN YAN — The final Yates Concert Series performance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday(Aug. 8) on the Yates County Courthouse lawn.
Mr. Mustard, a Beatles tribute band, will be performing.
The concert is free, although donations are accepted. Bring a lawn chair. Unvaccinated people are asked to wear face coverings and socially distance. In the case of inclement weather, the concert may move into the neighboring Baptist Church. In that case, only 250 fully vaccinated persons will be able to attend, and proof of vaccination will be required.
On the day of the concert, check the Yates Concert Series Facebook page or listen to local radio for up-to-date information.
Refreshments will be provided.