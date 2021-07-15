PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Community Chorus, which is led by Jenn Kraemer will be accompanied by Lucinda Loomis, joins the Yates Concert Series for a performance at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday(July 21) at the Yates County Courthouse.
The chorus will be singing music from three genres: popular music, music from the stage and screen, and folk songs. The following songs will be includes: “When I Fall in Love,” “Ghost Riders” featuring Paul Zorovich, a medley from “My Fair Lady,” “Man of Constant Sorrow” featuring Bruce Payne, “Ashokan Farewell” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”
The community chorus promotes music in Yates and neighboring counties. New sign-ups are encouraged. Auditions are not required.
This concert is free. Donations will be accepted. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Unvaccinated persons are asked to wear face coverings and socially distance.
In the event that the concert is moved to the Baptist Church, only vaccinated persons will be allowed to attend.
Refreshments will be provided by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.