PENN YAN — The Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival will join the Yates Concert Series next week.
The performance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday(July 14) at the Yates County Courthouse.
The Finger Lakes chamber group tours the area during the summer, conducting concerts and educational outreach. Their program features electric violin, viola, keyboard and bass, and it includes baroque and classical, ethnic folk and dance music, show tunes, and music from films, pop and jazz.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled by 1 p.m. and announced on local radio stations. Unvaccinated people must wear face coverings and socially distance.
Those attending should bring lawn chairs.
The Penn Yan Theatre Co. will provide refreshments at this event.