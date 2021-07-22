PENN YAN — The Yates Concert Series continues Wednesday(July 28) when the Paulsen Baker Band takes the stage at the Yates County Courthouse.
Their performance, along with special guest Warren Paul, begins at 6:30 p.m.
The concert is free. Bring a lawn chair. Unvaccinated people are asked to wear face coverings and socially distance.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Baptist Church. If that happens, all concert goers entering the church must show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative test for COVID-19 taken in the previous three days.