WATERLOO — Enjoy playing euchre for a good cause?
The Knights of Columbus and St. Francis St. Clare Parish are co-sponsoring a euchre tournament Saturday in the gym of the former St. Mary’s School.
Registration begins at 12 noon, with the tournament getting underway at 1 p.m. Teams will be assigned at registration. Players of all skill levels are welcome.
The tournament will continue March 12 and April 9 at the same time and location.
The cost is a $10 buy-in and a $20 donation to Seneca Housing Inc. Six games will be played, with cash payouts for first through fourth place in total points earned by a team in six games.
Participants are asked to bring quarters for euchres and loners, with proceeds going to the K of C. Concessions will be available for purchase. There will be 50-50 and gift-basket raffles.
For more information, call John at (315) 651-8698.