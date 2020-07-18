GENEVA — Now open at the Geneva History Museum is a new exhibit “An Educated Citizenry: Education in Geneva.” The exhibit examines the evolution of schools, colleges and informal learning in a community where they have always played a significant role.
Educational institutions in Geneva date back to the 1790s and currently include a public school system, three colleges and many informal educational organizations. The exhibit looks at the constantly changing role of education in America and traces the growth of Geneva’s public and private schools from the 1800s to today. “An Educated Citizenry” will be on display in the lower level gallery through April 2021.
For more information call (315) 789-5151 or visit genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Geneva History Museum is currently operating at a reduced capacity. Face coverings are required for all visitors and staff. New safety measures, including social distancing and enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols, have been implemented.
The Geneva History Museum is at 543 S. Main St. Summer hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is a suggested donation of $3. Parking is available on the street or in the lot at Trinity Episcopal Church.