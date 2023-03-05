Using an e-cigarette is sometimes called “vaping.” You may often see people vaping at social events or simply walking down the street.
There’s been a lot of talk about e-cigarettes — what are they, are they safe to use and what harm can they do?
The facts about e-cigarettes, vapingAccording to the Center for Disease Control, “scientists still have a lot to learn about whether e-cigarettes are effective for quitting smoking.” However, they also say “e-cigarettes have the potential to benefit adult smokers who are not pregnant if used as a complete substitute for regular cigarettes and other smoked tobacco products.” So, if you are a smoker, this may be the lesser of two evils if your end goal is to quit smoking. Obviously, you’re better off just quitting smoking regular cigarettes.
What we do know is that e-cigarettes are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products. But let’s start at the beginning.
What are e-cigarettes?You may have heard them referred to as “e-cigs,” “e-hookahs,” “mods,” “vape pens,” “vapes,” or “tank systems,” to name a few. Some look like regular cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Some resemble pens, USB sticks, and other everyday items. What do they have in common? They all heat liquid chemicals (referred to as e-juice, e-liquid, vape juice, or vape liquid) into a mist you breathe in like a cigarette or pipe.
E-cigarettes come in many shapes and sizes. Most have a battery, a heating element, and a place to hold a liquid.
One of the most frightening parts of e-cigarettes is how quickly young people are adopting their use of them. Though smoking cigarettes has gone down over the years, smoking e-cigarettes among youth has reached alarming levels. In 2020, CDC and FDA data showed that at least 3.6 million U.S. youth, including about 1 in 5 high school students and about 1 in 20 middle school students, used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.
What harm is there with e-cigarettes?One of the main reasons e-cigarettes are discouraged is that they may contain nicotine, the same nicotine contained in cigarettes — which is very harmful and addicting. Nicotine is harmful to growing fetuses and developing brains of youth until they’re in their early to mid-20s.
And, according to Web-MD, nicotine in e-liquid goes quickly from your lungs to your bloodstream. It causes your body to release adrenaline, a hormone that raises your pulse, blood pressure, and breathing rate. This could play a role in raising your chances of having heart issues such as a heart attack. You may also feel more alert and need to cough.
E-cigarettes also contain an aerosol that can hold cancer-causing chemicals and tiny particles that reach deep into the lungs.
None of this is good news. Keep in mind that users inhale e-cigarette aerosol into their lungs and that bystanders can also breathe in this aerosol when the user exhales it into the air. E-cigarette devices can be used to deliver marijuana and other drugs.
Stress and vapingNo doubt the last few years have been stressful for everyone, in particular our youth. Youths may turn to vape to try to deal with stress or anxiety, creating a cycle of nicotine dependence. But nicotine addiction can become a source of stress. The most common reason youth give for continuing to use e-cigarettes is “I am feeling anxious, stressed, or depressed.”
Again, according to the CDC, when a person is dependent on (or addicted to) nicotine and stops using it, their body and brain have to get used to not having nicotine. This can result in temporary symptoms of nicotine withdrawal.
Nicotine withdrawal symptoms include irritability, restlessness, feeling anxious or depressed, trouble sleeping, problems concentrating, and craving nicotine. People may keep using tobacco products to help relieve these symptoms. This is all according to the CDC.
What can you do?If you or someone you know is using e-cigarettes, help them to understand the risks associated with them.
There is a lot written about this topic, but I would suggest you go to reliable sources such as the Center for Disease Control, Know the Risks website from the Surgeon General (http://bit.ly/3ZcI6fE) and, most importantly, ask the medical professional you have a relationship with. Please do your research, and most of all, don’t start smoking or vaping. It’s just not a healthy habit.