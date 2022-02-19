CANANDAIGUA — Trolley Station Apartments has been offering a wide range of educational opportunities for its residents.
“Facts and Snacks” focuses on bringing residents informative presentations on a variety of topics including prescription delivery services through The Medicine Shoppe in Victor, renters insurance with Canandaigua Insurance Agency and more.
Residents recently got to meet some animals from Wildlife Rockstars with Bridges For Brain Injury, Inc., an organization that works with individuals with brain injuries and physical disabilities to develop independent and full lives.
Trolley Station, 2464 County Road 28, Canandaigua, is affordable housing for residents with low incomes. To rent an apartment applicants must meet the eligibility requirements of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program. Income and occupancy requirements apply.
For more information about Trolley Station Apartments and its events, visit www.depaul.org/locations/trolley-station-apartments/