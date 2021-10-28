CANANDAIGUA — “Fall into Canandaigua” returns this Saturday with a day full of activities.
Presented by Historic Downtown Canandaigua, this event will take place around the downtown area.
The activities schedule is as follows:
• L.L. Bean Pop Up Event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Post a picture with the L.L. Bean Boot Mobile and be eligible for prizes.
• Pumpkin Decorating, 11 a.m., Commons Park
• Amazing Magic Joe Show, 11 a.m., Commons Park
• Canandaigua Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, under the Mill Street pavilion.
• Kids Costume Parade & Contest, 12 noon lineup at Commons Park, contest after the parade.
• Pet Costume Parade & Contest, Commons Park, following the Kids Costume Contest. See www.downtowncanandaigua.com for registration details.
• Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, 12 noon to 3 p.m.
• The Dancing Witches Show, 1 p.m., Commons Park.
For more information, visit the Downtown Canandaigua website at www.downtowncanandaigua.com.