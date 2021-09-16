SOUTH BRISTOL — Fall sky rides at Bristol Mountain Resort have returned. They will run from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through the fall, in addition to Columbus Day (Oct. 11).
Admission is $15. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. Guests can save $3 on admission when they reserve their sky ride three or more days in advance of their visit. Reservations are available at bristolmountain.com. Admission is limited, and popular time slots do sell out. Advance reservations are encouraged.
The 15- to 20-minute ride to the summit of Bristol Mountain is known for its autumnal view of the Bristol Hills and the valley below.
Bristol Mountain also welcomes the return of its major fall events, including Oktoberfest (Sept. 25-26) and the Fall Festival (Oct. 9-10).
“We are so pleased to be able to announce the return of our popular fall events after having to put the events on pause last year,” Bristol Mountain Vice President Steve Fuller said. “We love being able to provide our guests the opportunity to be outside with their family and friends creating memories. It is exciting to be able to add events back at the mountain.”