BURDETT — The brand-new Finger Lakes Festival of Lights is being organized by a newly established partnership, American Lantern Festivals Inc.
The festival opened officially Sept. 10 at Grist Iron Brewing Co. on Route 414 in the Schuyler County town of Burdett. It will run through November, with the possibility of an extension to that time frame.
Guests can wander along a mile-long, wooded path illuminated by thousands of LED lanterns. The light sculptures tell a story about children visiting their grandparents in Seneca Lake who use their imaginations to recreate fantastic scenes of adventure, dinosaurs, tropical animals and aquatic creatures as grandpa tells tales from his past.
“Our light festivals have delighted guests across four continents and entertained millions of visitors of all ages and from all walks of life,” said the festival’s chief producer, Robert Montgomery. “We have been working hard to bring our show to the Finger Lakes region. We are excited to offer a story that is meaningful to the area with culturally specific references that local people will recognize and appreciate.”
“Our new partnership of American Lantern Festivals has delivered a magical experience with a story that has roots in our community,” explained Daniel Lai, owner of Castel Grisch Winery in Reading, Schuylar County, which is part of the American Lantern Festivals and hosted its own winter lights who in 2020. “Building off of our successful drive-thru Christmas Festival at Castel Grisch in 2020, we’re excited about this all-new show that will be even more spectacular and engaging.”
Buy festival tickets at fingerlakeslights.com.