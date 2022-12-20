CANANDAIGUA — Want to keep that old shirt or pair of jeans out of the landfill? The Ontario County Arts Council is offering a low-cost and inspiring alternative.
Reflecting a sensitivity to the welfare of the environment, fiber-artist members of the arts council have creatively upcycled fabric items for the last exhibit of 2022, “Wearables and Accessories.” Many items are for sale, and at the holiday season, offer some original gift ideas.
Upcycling is a form of recycling where instead of turning waste into new materials, products that otherwise would be thrown away are given a new use.
In the hands of local artists, worn jeans have found a new life as a skirt or jacket. Old chenille bedspreads have become long ladies’ capes and a vintage table cloth transformed into a kimono. Some garments and accessories like handbags now have the addition of elaborate applied embellishments.
Judi Cermak used embroidery, beading, old lace, crochet panes, and lace appliqué among other bits and pieces to enhance a “bog coat,” vest, and skirts.
In October, a fashion show at Cobblestone Art Center in Farmington featured selections from the large display.
According to one online source, the average American discards as much as 80 pounds of clothing every year. And, some items made from synthetic materials — polyester and nylon, to name two — harm the environment because they do not biodegrade. The OCAC display underscores how cast-off fabrics find new life as fashionable attire.
“Wearables and Accessories” ends this week. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The museum at 55 N. Main St. is closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.