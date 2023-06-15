The Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival begins its 2023 schedule next week.
On June 23 at Hunt Country Vineyards near Branchport, the festival will host string musicians from the Manhattan Chamber Orchestra in free public concerts beginning at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome and no tickets are required, although donations will be accepted.
Hunt Country’s winery is handicap accessible.
Richard Auldon Clark, artistic director of the festival, is known internationally as a violist, composer, conductor, and recording artist. Now in its 21st season, the festival’s artists have been bringing world-class musical performances to the Finger Lakes region in a mixture of works from the 18th and 19th centuries to recent compositions.
The program for the June 23 concert will include African American composer Florence Price’s String Quartet in G, Richard Auldon Clark’s “From the Hearts of Women,” and Beethoven’s String Quartet, Opus 59, number 3.
The Festival will return to Hunt Country for a second performance July 21 Before that, it will perform “Bach to Rock” July 12 as part of the Yates Concert Series’ “Wednesday Night Concerts in the Park.” This performance will be on the Yates County Courthouse lawn in Penn Yan at 6:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the First Baptist Church.
For more information about the festival’s programs and opportunities, visit www.FingerLakes-Music.org. Email questions to FingerLakesMusicFestival@gmail.com, or leave a message at 315-536-0383.
• • •
On May 18-19, students in the Hammondsport, Dundee, and Marcus Whitman school districts, along with St. Michael School students in Penn Yan, were treated to performances from the Chamber Music Festival.
The theme for Clark (violin/viola) and the musicians from New York City he directs — Christine Moulton (flute) and Matthew Slotnick (guitar) — was dance music through the ages, illustrating how the music style and rhythm of one era could influence that of another. The students heard variations of the minuet from J.S. Bach’s time to the present, as well as other dance styles such as the waltz, the tango — even a contemporary Balkan dance with rhythmic elements of the minuet incorporated.
Composers featured were J.S. Bach, Diabelli, Hoffmeister, Piazzolla and Assad. The music was melodic, lively, upbeat, and left students and staff feeling happy.
“Music is a universal language to be enjoyed the world over by people of any age,” Clark said.
More than 1,000 students benefited from this music experience.