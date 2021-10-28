CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College music faculty will hold a fall recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the college auditorium.
Entry to the concert and parking are free. Masks are required in all FLCC facilities, regardless of vaccination status, and seating will be socially distanced by household group.
Preceding the recital is the “Dinner at Julia” restaurant night event, a five-course meal hosted by the culinary arts program. Full details, the menu, and prices are on the college calendar at events.flcc.edu. Reservations are required for dinner.
The recital program includes adjunct instructor Maria Gillard on guitar performing “Yellow Coat” by Steve Goodman, along with two of her original songs, “Call on Me” and “Don’t Look Back.”
Ines Draskovic, associate professor of music, will perform piano selections by J.S. Bach, S. Rachmaninov and A. Ginastera.
Geoff Smith, professor of music, and three adjunct instructors, Dylon Walbridge, Phil Lake and Leo Medler, will perform a selection of jazz standards.