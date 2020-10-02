ROMULUS — If you can’t go to the bar, make the bar come to you.
John Russell’s man cave had already gotten a healthy start before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but months of lockdown and serendipitous finds over the past six or so months have brought the garage hangout to its apex.
Russell, 70, has a long background in graphic design and airbrush painting. His garage door painting of a steam engine and his patriotic reimagination on a Chevy HHR of a soldier’s journey (and death) in Afghanistan have been chronicled in the Finger Lakes Times.
But he is much more than just an airbrush painter.
He is a builder, but not in the conventional 2-by-4 sense. He jokes he could never construct a house because it would never get done; he would constantly be tearing walls down whenever another idea struck his fancy. And he relies 90 percent on reused items or the reject racks at Lowe’s in Ithaca.
His partner, Melinda Veley, calls him “a putzaholic.” With an uber-creative bent.
“He’s completely non-conventional in the way he builds things but it looks nice when he’s done,” she said.
For years, Russell has been building and transforming rooms behind his garage/studio into a man cave. There is a living room (with loft) in the rear, equipped with gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, where he and Veley watch television or read. There is a little nook behind that room that Russell has made into a restaurant booth tableau — complete with fake breakfast food purchased on Amazon. There is the trifecta bathroom, which contains a toilet, urinal and shower.
But the centerpiece of Russell’s man cave and the subject of his creative obsession of late has been the expanded bar area, complete with pool table, juke box, small slot machine, pay phone, vintage video games and even a Skee-ball alley. And oh yes, a sit-down bar.
Usually, Russell fills his winter months with indoor garage projects and in the summer turns to outside endeavors. But he has been on a roll and over the past spring and summer fulfilling his man cave vision.
“This year I broke the rules,” he said, noting his ideas for the space often surface in dreams.
The cave has provided an outlet for Russell’s ever tinkering mind and hands and a place for the couple to “go out” or spend time with a few friends safely during the pandemic.
“We sleep in the house, and we eat in the house. That’s about it,” joked Veley. “It’s like being in a bar. It keeps us entertained.”
What started as a hobby to show off some of Russell’s artwork has morphed into what Veley calls “a cool man cave space.”
Russell decided to stick to a 1970s/80s theme and his decorating choices are true to that era.
“It’s like a museum,” Veley said.
Almost every nook and cranny is filled with a knick-knack, personal treasure or repurposed find. No spare inch remains untouched.
The light switches were created from leftover faucet fixtures from a plumbing job. Vines from the yard are incorporated into a woodsy scene in the television room. His trophies and plaques from car shows are proudly displayed. And a toy fire truck discovered in a shed is hung lengthwise from the ceiling, its bell attached to a chain that Russell jokes can be pulled for the bar’s last call.
The irony is Russell and Veley are infrequent drinkers. For them, the man cave is a place to listen to some music and play — be it checkers on the bar top, PacMan, Skee-ball, darts or a friendly game of pool.
Veley says one of the things that attracted her to Russell was his playful nature.
“I thought my 12-year-old self is never going to grow up,” she said.
She laughs that when she goes away for a week she returns to yet another change. But Veley is a willing co-collaborator. It’s she who first spotted the juke box at a Seneca Falls secondhand store. It’s full of records “... and wants to work but it doesn’t,” she said. After spotting it, she kept the find to herself for awhile but knew she eventually had to tell Russell because it was just too perfect for the cave.
Russell has chronicled his project on his Facebook page and a few friends and followers have stopped by with donations. Though closed to the public, “Bimbo” — an alluringly dressed mannequin — has a lifetime seat at the bar.
A recent worker at the house got a tour and was so wowed by what he saw that he called his colleagues over to check it out. They enjoyed the cave’s amusements before realizing their boss might be wondering where they all were.
Russell is understandably proud of his handiwork and eager to show it off and regale the story of almost each and every component.
The upgrades over the past months have inspired the couple to spend a lot more time there, hanging out and having fun. Veley said the cave “... has been a lifesaver right now.”
“If you can’t go to the bars, bring the bar home. It’s pretty cool,” Russell said. “I like it.”