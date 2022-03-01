CLYDE — When she was in the band at Clyde-Savannah High School, Jessica Hendershot ended most concerts waiting for a signal from teacher Michael Witter to begin the iconic keyboard intro for Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
It’s clear Hendershot, now 24, took that message to heart. She spent six years touring the world with the group Young Americans and is now beginning a career as a vocal coach and instructor with the School of Rock in Michigan.
“I am the studio coordinator and a vocal teacher,” said Hendershot, who heard about the School of Rock through a friend. “The school is being built right now; it will have a virtual opening in March and grand opening in April.”
School of Rock is no soliloquy.
The music education franchise has more than 200 locations in the United States, including the one in Grand Rapids, where Henderson will work. It also has locations across Canada and in 12 other countries, from Australia across South America to South Africa and Taiwan. According to its website, the School of Rock “hit multiple milestones in 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic disruptions including record breaking international development” and is “preparing for an encore.”
It is Hendershot’s encore as well. Right after she graduated from high school in 2015, she joined the Young Americans. She toured with the group through California and then overseas and earned an associate degree.
“I traveled to seven different countries (USA, England, Ireland, Scotland, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan) and stayed with more than 200 host families,” Hendershot said in a phone interview from her new home in Michigan. “I taught singing, dancing and acting to more than 30,000 children and adults.”
In all, she said she did five different tours and performed in more than 450 shows.
A pianist for seven years and a choral singer throughout her school years, she attended her first Young Americans workshop when she was in sixth grade and was thrilled to be offered a slot in the competitive program after graduation.
Hendershot said she loved working with kids — music education is one of Young Americans’ top priorities — and she loved the traveling. But then, the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 and put the kibosh on things ... and everyone went home. She returned to Clyde for a while to live with her parents, Bob and Debbie Hendershot.
Eventually, she got to thinking about northern Michigan, where she and some other Young Americans participants did dinner theater in 2018 and ‘19 in a resort area. She returned there and, among other things, was a hotel receptionist, ran the desk at an adventure center, and worked in an information court.
“I decided I didn’t like those things very much and it was time to go back to the things that I liked to do,” Hendershot said, noting that it was by then the fall of 2021. “I started sending out résumés for things I saw online, and I got a job at Cedar Springs High School as the vocal director for their performance of ‘Into the Woods.’ We just finished up with that, and the principal has already told me they want me to come back next year.”
However, she heard that School of Rock was looking to expand into Grand Rapids, and she thought it was the perfect fit for her.
“I believe in the power of performance and group-based teaching,” Hendershot wrote on the School of Rock’s Grand Rapids page. “Although I think traditional learning styles can be beneficial, a modern approach to teaching can be something truly impactful in a student’s musical journey. Playing with a band every week and practicing for a live show is a valuable experience that most people don’t get until they are much older.”
She said one of the great things that the School of Rock offers is the opportunity for individual lessons as well as the group shows, which helps young people see their potential to have real careers in the music business, or anything else they want to do.
“I want kids to find that spark with things they are passionate about,” she said. “I especially want kids, and adults too, to know that the opportunity is out there for whatever you want to do in life; you don’t have to settle. And, even if you come from a small town, it is possible to fulfill your goals and aspirations. I want to live a life without regret and hope to inspire others to do the same.”
Witter said he’s not surprised to see that Hendershot is making a successful career with her musical talent; she is leaning toward the instructional side. It shows she still believes, not only in music, but in herself.
“Jessica was an outstanding student in high school, and an amazing musician both instrumentally and vocally,” he said. “She was always an independent learner of music, and a leader for her peers.”
“It feels really good,” Hendershot concluded. “With the School of Rock, I can live a life that is intentional.”