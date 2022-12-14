WATERLOO — Longtime Connie’s Diner waitress Betty Ann Talomie has a simple tip for aging gracefully: Keep working.
Talomie, who has been waitressing at the iconic Waterloo diner on Routes 5&20 since 1989, turns 80 today. To her, though, age is just a number.
Each Saturday morning, she dons the teal-and-black uniform that all Connie’s waitresses wear and heads to work for her 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift. She was at it last Saturday, when the diner was packed with customers — many from out of town for the It’s a Wonderful Life festival in nearby Seneca Falls. Talomie was festive herself, wearing a Christmas vest over her uniform and a sturdy pair of running shoes, necessary for a long shift on her feet.
“She doesn’t quit,” said fellow waitress Marsha Porter, who has worked with Talomie on Saturdays for 26 years and lovingly refers to her co-worker that taught her everything she needed to know about Connie’s as Mama Betty. “You say, ‘Betty, you need help?’ And she says ‘No, I’m good.’ “
Connie’s isn’t the only place where Talomie has waitressed. She also worked at Seneca Falls Country Club and at Antonina’s in Seneca Falls for more than 20 years — even at all three places at the same time for a spell.
Talomie started waiting tables when she was 42 and found herself on her own raising two children; her daughter, Stephanie, was 14 at the time, while her son, Marc, was 10. Her regular schedule was Thursday and Friday nights at Antonina’s and Monday and Tuesday evenings and Saturday and Sunday mornings at Connie’s. It was a busy time.
“One day I said to my daughter, ‘Can you tell me what day it is?’ “ she recalled.
Yet Talomie was unfazed, saying it was her job as a mother.
“Let’s face it. You wanna pay your bills and have food on the table,” she said.
Her children are long since grown and gone. Stephanie lives in Arizona with her three children, ages 18-23, and Marc is in Tyre with his wife, Lucy, and their 6-year-old son.
Betty has continued waitressing because, quite simply, she enjoys it.
You would think covid would have given a woman in her late 70s the perfect excuse to retire, but Talomie found it difficult to stay home during the pandemic. She joked that she, like so many others, just talked on the phone, ate a lot and gained a few pounds.
“It was tough,” she said.
After covid, Connie’s discontinued its Sunday hours and Talomie discontinued her Tuesday shift, but she wanted to keep her Saturday gig and looks forward to seeing her co-workers and regular customers — and her bosses too.
Talomie gushed about the Caratozzolo family; she started working as the diner’s head waitress when one of the current owners, Carmen Caratozzolo, was just 18 and a senior in high school (he’s 52 today). Caratozzolo said his mother, Connie, had been given Talomie’s name and quickly hired her. The two are still friends today, speaking on the phone weekly.
“They are good people to work for. They’re like family,” Talomie said. “They treat their employees like their family. They have a big heart.”
Caratozzolo feels likewise. Talomie has been like family from the get-go and her loyalty is unparalleled.
“Everybody just loves her,” he said. “She’s funny and she has a quick wit. It’s almost like that waitress you see in the movies. She doesn’t get too flustered.”
And when graduates from Hobart and William Smith Colleges or New York Chiropractic College return to Connie’s, sometimes with their little ones in tow, they ask about Betty and are amazed she’s still there.
“I just love that,” Caratozzolo said.
Busier and busier
Over her career, the restaurant has grown from just needing two waitresses per shift to four or five, plus a bus person — “and they’re all running,” Talomie said.
“We had people (back then), but not like now, which is great,” Talomie said. “That’s how we want it.”
She attributes that growth to the Caratozzolo family’s hard work, staff teamwork, and the generous portions of good, homemade food — their chicken parmesan is her favorite dish, but if visitors ask for her recommendations Talomie usually suggests the Quickie, a hamburger and fries slathered in gravy; a Sloppy Joe; or the cheesecake waffle or breakfast special.
After a long career in the restaurant business, she has the following advice for those starting out: “Try to be good to the customers because that will help the restaurant and you, and be close friends with your co-workers because it’s better for yourself and better for the restaurant too.”
“We work hard, but we have fun,” she said.
Talomie has no plans to put away her order pad and hang up her uniform anytime soon. She needs occasional shots in her knees and certainly enjoys putting her feet up and settling in for a good Hallmark Channel movie when she returns home after a shift, but she said now is not the time to retire.
And it may be a while. Talomie has some good genes on her side; her mother lived to be 97.
“When it happens, it happens,” she said, adding one day a week is perfect for her. “Mentally I’m good, but my body wouldn’t take too many more days.”
Last Saturday, as her shift neared its end, the Caratozzolos brought out a large sheet cake so the Connie’s family could celebrate Talomie’s milestone birthday. Today, on her actual birthday, she will enjoy a low-key gathering with dinner at home with her sister and brother-in-law, son, daughter-in-law, and 6-year-old grandson who is looking forward to some ice cream cake.
And, on Saturday morning, she’ll be back at Connie’s taking orders, balancing multiple plates on her arm and refilling coffee cups as she’s done for so many years.