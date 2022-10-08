GENEVA — When legendary blues artist Buddy Guy first started trying to make a name for himself in the clubs of Chicago over six decades ago, he found a lot of doors closed.
The son of Louisiana sharecroppers, Guy headed north without much more than a guitar, the clothes on his back and what he called a “sixth-grade education.” He did possess one more thing that would carry him a long way: a dream.
That dream was bolstered by something a little more specific, it was called “last call,” and Guy used it to his advantage. Often as clubs were closing — final drinks being poured, the lights going up — the owners or bartenders would let unknowns onto the stage to play a song or two. Unknowns like Buddy Guy.
Ever persistent, Guy strung enough of those “last call” efforts together to begin to garner his share of attention, and the rest, it can be said, is sweet music history. Now 86 and an unquestioned blues icon, Hall of Famer and eight-time Grammy winner, he released his 19th studio album on RCA Records Sept. 30, “The Blues Don’t Lie.”
And on that album, he included a tune from a songwriter in Geneva, N.Y., that tells the story about all last calls.
Bill Sweeney, graduate of DeSales High (1992) and Hobart College (’96), penned the lyrics to “Last Call” in about 2016 and turned them over to his own buddy, producer and musician Tom Hambridge who is from Buffalo but whom he met in Nashville. Hambridge is another titan and Grammy winner in the music industry, and then — as so often happens with so many songs — after Sweeney gave it to him, he basically forgot about it.
Fast forward to earlier this year when Bill and his wife Holly went to Rochester to see Buddy Guy perform at the Kodak Center Theater. They met up with Hambridge, who told them he was pitching a song of Bill’s to Buddy for his newest album. Sweeney surmised it was another song he’d written called “Paying Dues.”
“It turns out it was ‘Last Call,’” Sweeney said during a conversation in his Hillcrest Avenue living room Saturday as he and Holly prepped for a listening party that evening with friends. “I had no idea that Tom was even thinking about pitching that. Whenever Tom and I work on songs together, he kind of keeps them in his files for different projects, and he thought that this would be a good fit for the album and fit the theme of it. I honestly never thought that song would fit in anywhere.”
Sweeney’s song tells a tale that so many have faced at the end of a long night of drinking and trying to make a relationship work out that just isn’t: Last call … last call for me and you … I’m gonna finish up this whiskey and be done with both of you … You got more issues woman than one man can take … your love is like a hangover, makes my poor head ache.
“It sounds like it’s a relationship type song, but it’s more tongue and cheek,” Sweeney says. “It’s like, ‘I’m finishing my drink and I’m done.’ The idea of it flowed pretty easily. It was something I wrote for no real reason, it’s just something that came into my head, and I just went with it.”
With Buddy, however, it resonated in a different way. It brought him back to those pre-fame days when he was prowling the clubs, “where you had to crawl before you walk, if you know what I mean.”
In a podcast promoting “The Blues Don’t Lie,” he said he often had to talk club owners into letting him play at the end of the night. “I said, ‘If it’s last call, how’s anybody supposed to hear me because you closed the door on me already?’ … but it worked out later because if you played good enough, somebody would stop at the front door, look back and say, ‘Who the hell is that? Lemme hear him again.’ Last call is always good.”
Just as Buddy Guy has always been good to Bill Sweeney. His previous album, “The Blues Is Alive and Well,” also included a song from Sweeney that was pitched by Hambridge, “When My Day Comes.” That record contained performances by superstars Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Jeff Beck and won a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2019.
What’s in store for Guy’s latest effort, on which Sweeney’s song is the 15th track out of 16, with performances by more superstars: Elvis Costello, Jason Isbell and James Taylor?
“‘The Blues Don’t Lie’ is about as close to perfect a new blues album as you could ever hope to hear,” wrote Ellie Rogers in a review for rockandbluesmuse.com. “Looking ahead to awards season, this album could quite possibly spell bad news for anybody else hoping to scoop the ‘Best Traditional Blues Album’ at the 2023 Grammys.”
Sweeney’s take is that Guy’s latest album is even better than his last one.
“He seems to keep getting stronger. His playing ... his singing ... sound stronger as he ages. It’s a strong, strong blues album, nobody does it better than him,” Sweeney said, noting that “Last Call” has a traditional blues jive with some swing to it, as well. “He was the new guy around Muddy Waters and B.B. King and Howlin’ Wolf and that whole generation of blues singers, and now he’s literally the last one. His promise to those guys, to his peers, his fellow bluesmen, is ‘I’ll keep this alive.’”
Meanwhile Sweeney, whose real job is in Information Technology — or IT — sales, says he’ll keep writing lyrics and music as a side gig, turning them over to Hambridge and others and letting the chips fall where they may.
“It’s that same feeling from a few years ago, that surreal, humble feeling,” he said about having a tune on another big-time album. “So many people like me can’t get stuff out like this, it’s very hard, but I’ve been blessed to have a relationship with somebody who is a powerhouse in the music industry, and I got lucky that he took an interest in me and what I’m capable of doing.
“It’s funny how songs find their way, to make it from being written here in my home in Geneva, NY, then it makes its way to Tom who kind of gives it his blessing and input and then to make it to Buddy Guy, that’s a pretty cool journey. And now, hopefully, every bar in America will play it at closing time, that would be a nice little cherry on top.”
To hear “Last Call” on “The Blues Don’t Lie,” go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljx1rXjjTDw