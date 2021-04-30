WATKINS GLEN — For the second year in a row, Watkins Glen International has canceled the Finger Lakes Wine Festival due to COVID-19.
This year’s event had been scheduled for July 9-11.
“To postpone the Finger Lakes Wine Festival for a second consecutive year is extremely disappointing not only for us, but for our many guests who look forward to this annual event,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “Unfortunately, given New York State’s current guidelines, we would not be able to host enough guests to make this event a success. We look forward to the pandemic outlook improving and to returning in 2022 to showcase the best New York wines.”
Ticket holders will receive a credit automatically for the full amount of their Finger Lakes Wine Festival purchase, plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid for those experiences, in their Watkins Glen International account by May 5. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2021 season and entire 2022 season for a Watkins Glen International event, subject to availability.
The 2022 Finger Lakes Wine Festival is scheduled for July 8-10.
For additional options and information, visit www.flwinefest.com/assistance.